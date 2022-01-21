Who is Congress' CM Face for UP Polls? Priyanka Drops Hints That it Could be Her
Responding to a question on the Congress' CM Face, Ms Gandhi said, "You can see my face everywhere, can't you?”
While BJP and SP have already announced their Chief Ministerial candidates for the upcoming UP elections, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra dropped a big hint on Friday suggesting that she could be the party’s CM face for the elections.
While Gandhi was launching a ‘Youth Manifesto’ outlining the party’s vision for the youth of the Uttar Pradesh, she was asked about who the Congress party was pitching as its CM candidate.
Responding to the question, Ms Gandhi said, "You can see my face everywhere, can't you?” instantly triggering speculations on whether this was a confirmation from the party about its chief ministerial candidate.
When she was asked if she would indeed be contesting the election and where would she be contesting from, she said, “You will get to know. So far, we haven’t decided on anything.”
Priyanka Gandhi does not have to win an Assembly seat to be Chief Minister. In fact, in the last 18 years none of the Chief Ministers of the state stood for Assembly elections.
Both Akhilesh Yadav and Yogi Adityanath became chief ministers first and were elected to the state's Legislative Council later.
However, Yogi Adityanath who has been declared as the BJP’s CM face will be contesting from his bastion — Gorakhpur in the elections that are slated for the next month.
