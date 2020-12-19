Who Are The Leaders Who Joined BJP with Suvendu Adhikari?

Suvendu Adhikari said he felt sidelined in the party, especially after Prashant Kishor came into the scene. Adhikari had been instrumental in the Nandigram anti-land acquisition protests (which ultimately led to the downfall of the Left government in 2011) and making significant inroads for the party in the Jangalmahal area, Malda and Murshidabad. He is said to have made his displeasure towards Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee and Kishor known. The party had initially tried to negotiate with him and bring him back, but the talks eventually failed.