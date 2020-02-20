What Surgical Strike, Tell People About It: Kamal Nath to PM Modi
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Thursday, 20 February, asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to tell people something about the surgical strike, and sought to know why he does not speak about issues related to unemployed youths and farmers.
He was addressing people after inaugurating a shelter for stray cattle at Umarhar village.
"He (Modi) says that he carried out a surgical strike. Which surgical strike?...Ninety thousand Pakistani jawans had surrendered during (former prime minister) Indira Gandhi's regime. Do you remember these things? They don't talk about it," he said.
"Tell the countrymen something about the surgical strike...Today you are talking about nationalism. Which lesson is being taught to us?" he asked.
"Modiji tell us the name of one freedom fighter in your party. There is no freedom fighter with them. And we are being taught nationalism!" he said.
The elections in Haryana, Maharasthra, Jharkhand and Delhi have showed that people have understood Modi's jugglery, the chief minister added.
"People can be misled once, but not often. What all is Modiji talking? Our biggest challenge is the future of youths, who are the country's future," he said.
"But Modiji is not talking about young people...he does not talk about justice to farmers. Did you hear Modiji talk about youths and farmers in last six to eight months.
"I want to ask a question about it...But now you would start talking about Pakistan. Has he come to teach a lesson on Pakistan to us? Will he talk about Pakistan with us...with the Congress?" Nath asked.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
(This story was auto-published from a syndicated feed. No part of the story has been edited by The Quint.)