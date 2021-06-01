Rajeev To Alapan: In War With NDA, Mamata Stands By Her Soldiers

Bandyopadhyay was known to be very close to former Left Front Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee as well, holding many important offices during his time, including that of Kolkata Municipal Commissioner.

Testimony to Alapan’s political astuteness is a statement made by former TMC leader, and now BJP’s leader of opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari.

While lashing out at Mamata for missing the 28 May review meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Cyclone Yaas, Adhikari softened his tone for Bandyopadhyay, who also missed the meeting.

“Alapan Babu is a hard-working officer. I have worked with him when I was Transport Minister. He does as he is told”, said Adhikari.

Hours later, the Centre recalled Bandyopadhyay, ostensibly as a reaction to missing the meeting.

Bandyopadhyay had started out as a journalist with the famed Anandabazaar Patrika before he joined the civil services.

On 17 May, his brother, Anjan Bandyopadhyay, editor and anchor of a popular Bengali news channel, and one of the biggest names in the Bengali media circles, died of COVID-related complications.

At the time, Alapan was heading the state’s COVID management task force, and was soon after made in-charge of the task force handling cyclone Yaas. With the tussle with the Centre starting soon after, many in Kolkata have remarked that the strict Chief Secretary (now advisor) never got the time to grieve his brother’s death.

He has now been asked by the Centre to explain why he should not be booked under the Disaster Management Act (DMA) for missing the review meeting. As more back and forth seems to be in the offing, it looks like it will be sometime before he can.

Meanwhile, the Centre has also written to Mamata Banerjee, debunking her version of the events that transpired on 28 May. The West Bengal Governor has also tweeted that Banerjee, in a phone call before the meeting, expressed reservations on attending if the Leader of Opposition (Suvendu Adhikari) was present. While PM Modi was allegedly made to wait for 30 minutes, the political tussle that has ensued is clearly going to last for a much longer time.