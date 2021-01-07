‘Not Joining Another Party’: Laxmi Ratan Shukla After Resignation

Shukla was also the Trinamool's district president for Howrah (Sadar).

"I've done politics as honestly as I've played cricket. My identity as a cricketer is the most fundamental. For now, I'll focus on sports. I'll complete my term as MLA...Since I'm going to take break from politics, question of joining a party doesn't arise," said Shukla to news agency ANI.

Prior to joining politics, Shukla was a cricketer and has played at both the state and national level. He was also a part of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) administration.

Shukla's decision to quit all his governmental and party posts gave rise to rumours about him joining the BJP. However, he has maintained since his resignation that he will quit politics completely.

Sources have indicated that internal factionalism within the Trinamool in the Howrah district was a major reason behind Shukla taking this step.

(With inputs from ANI)