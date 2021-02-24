Mamata Attacks Modi Amidst Celebrity Joinings at Rally in Hooghly

She proceeded to attack Modi was using teleprompters for his public addresses.

"The Prime Minister is very clever. He writes his speech on transparent glass to conceal it from public view and then reads from it, makes speeches in Bengal," she said.

"I want to tell him that you can't win Bengal by speaking one line in Bangla," she added.

Banerjee also responded to the recent investigations by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the West Bengal Coal Scam. The investigation has embroiled Trinamool leaders. Most recently, the CBI questioned the wife of Mamata's nephew and party MP Abhishek Banerjee, with relation to the case.

"They are calling mothers and sisters coal thieves. But who is the owner of the hotel in Durgapur where they stay? Is he not a coal thief?" asked Mamata.

"They are entering my house and calling our daughter-in-law a coal thief. They are dripping in corruption," she added.

"They had gone to help Trump win. Trump's fate has been decided. His will be too," she concluded.

West Bengal is slated to go to polls in April-May.