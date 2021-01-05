Laxmi Ratan Shukla Resigns As Bengal Minister, Quits All TMC Posts

Shukla, who is an MLA from North Howrah constituency, wrote to Mamata Banerjee informing him of his decision to quit the party and his ministerial post. He has also sent his letter of resignation to West Bengal Chief Minister Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Reacting to Shukla's resignation, Banerjee called him a bhalo chele (good boy) and said that he wanted to concentrate on cricket.

"He has not said anything about quitting as a minister. He said that he has to give more time to cricket and wants to quit politics. He said that he will finish his term as MLA and wishes to be relieved of all other political work. I have requested the Governor to accept his resignation. We wish him well,” said Banerjee at a press conference.

Shukla's resignation comes at a time when the TMC has seen many defections to the BJP, the most high-profile one being that of former Transport Minister Suvendu Adhikari.

Laxmi Ratan Shukla was the TMC’s District President in Howrah.