How Many Bengali Luminaries Does It Take To Win An Election?

“Jnanadanandini Devi was also inspired by Farsi women, but the PM will not bring the word Farsi to his tongue”, said TMC Minister Bratya Basu.

Through Modi’s speech, we also learnt that Tagore had envisaged an Atmanirbhar Bharat, the Poush Mela is “vocal for local”, and that Visva Bharati was the inspiration for the New Education Policy.

The BJP, after the PM's address, said that CM Mamata Banerjee was the one, who had in fact, insulted Tagore by "skipping" the Visva Bharati event.

In response, Mamata said that she was not invited to the centenary celebrations at Visva Bharati University where Modi made his virtual address. The University was quick to then present a letter saying that the invitation was sent 20 days prior. The letter was then circulated by the BJP.

To bring more steam to the game, the Trinamool brought another Bengali luminary into the rink, to counter Modi’s on-point Bengali. The luminary in question, a Modi critic, Amartya Sen.