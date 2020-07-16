Governor & TMC Clash Over Universities: Whose VC Is It Anyway?

This, however, tussle translated into yet another controversy recently when the Governor showcaused the Vice Chancellor of the Cooch Behar Panchanan Barma University for his inability to “take appropriate legally mandated necessary steps by way of information to the Chancellor who has authority to preside over the convocation”.

Basically, the Governor took offence to not being invited to the convocation of this University which he claims he’s “legally mandated to attend”.

While we agree that not inviting the Governor may, just may, be disrespectful, does it really merit a showcause? Well, not if one goes by the University Act.

We took a look at the order from the Raj Bhavan and it merely says that the VC has been showcaused under Section 9 (7) of the Cooch Behar Panchanan Barma University Act. This section only states that the Governor has the power to showcause and remove the VC if he’s convinced, among other things, of dereliction of duty and politically partisan behaviour.

Nowhere does the Act mandate that the Governor has to preside over administrative events such as the convocation.

The Governor’s rishta with not being available to attend convocations, is however, quite purana. In the past, he also had to exit the Calcutta University convocation after mass protests at the venue. This is the convocation in which Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee was supposed to get an honorary doctorate. The Governor had also faced a similar situation in Jadavpur University.

“Who saved the day for Calcutta University? It was your Governor", said Dhankhar, commenting on the episode.

"If I had not signed the D.Litt, could it have been given? Unless I signed it, it could not have been given to the Nobel Laureate”, he added.

“I cannot hurt the feeling of Bengali mind. I cannot hurt the feeling of Bengali intellect. I thought for their sake, for their Bhadra Purush, I thought let me bend. I bent for whom? Not hooliganism. Not for a small group that engaged in violence. I bent for the sublimity and richness of Bengali culture," he further stated, saying that the protestors were not students but "10-20 people" who were manufacturing dissent.