Fault Lines In Furfura: Muslims Split On Cleric’s Political Entry

Abbas Siddiqui's home in the Furfura village of West Bengal is barely distinguishable from the other houses in that specific row of houses. But ask for Abbas bhai's home, and everyone in the village will will point you to the "house with the Scorpio in the parking lot".

In the parking lot, wrapped in blankets, sat six young men, in their early-twenties.

"Have you also come to meet bhaijaan?", they asked when they learnt that this reporter had come from Kolkata. "We have come to call bhaijaan to our village", one of the boys continued. "It's election season and we are looking at him for direction", he said.