WB BJP Leader Rakesh Singh Arrested in Pamela Goswami Drug Case
Goswami, caught with 100 gms of cocaine, claimed that Rakesh Singh conspired against her.
i
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader from West Bengal, Rakesh Singh, has been arrested from Galsi in West Bengal's Purba Burdwan district in connection with BJP Youth leader Pamela Goswami’s drug case.
Goswami, a BJP Yuva Morcha office bearer in Bengal, was arrested in Kolkata on 19 February, allegedly in possession of 100 gm of cocaine in her car.
Goswami claimed that Singh, close to BJP's national secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, had conspired against her.
(This is a developing story)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published:
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!