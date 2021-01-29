Amit Shah Plans Howrah Hurricane In Bengal With More Defections

Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah is in West Bengal once again, with a two-day trip commencing 30 January. After Shah’s blockbuster rallies in Birbhum and Midnapore last month and BJP orchestrating large scale defections from the Trinamool Congress at the latter, this trip is about a new focus area – namely Howrah and Hooghly.

In his two-day trip, on 30 and 31 January, Shah will hold two rallies under the BJP banner. The first in Thakurnagar in North 24 Parganas, and the other in Dumurjala in Howrah, the day after.

Politically, the Howrah rally is being seen as Shah and the BJP’s next big salvo. Several Trinamool leaders in both Howrah and Hooghly have had a falling out with the party dispensation over the last several weeks. Most (if not all) of these leaders are expected to join the saffron party, in Shah’s presence, on 31 January.