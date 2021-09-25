Centre Denies Mamata Banerjee Permission To Attend Peace Conference in Rome

"What the central government did is unfair. I, a Hindu woman, representing India, was invited to participate in a seminar for peace. Every time you stop me. This is out of sheer jealousy," she added.

The invitation letter from Rome, dated 22 July, congratulated Banerjee for her overwhelming victory in the West Bengal elections that concluded in May.

"Allow me to tell you that I feel your commitment and your generous battles and your generous battles in favour of the weakest and most disadvantaged, very close to my sensitivity and to the work of the Community of Sant’Egidio in Rome and the all world (sic)," said the letter from Macro Impagliazzo.

Banerjee had earlier visited Rome and Vatican City in 2016 during the canonisation of Mother Teresa.

In 2018, Banerjee had alleged that the Union government had denied her permission to attend a World Hindu Conference in Chicago. However, the government denied the same stating that they'd received no such request from the chief minister.