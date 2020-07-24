In Bengal, Journo’s 4-Year-Old Child Wonders if Parents Are Dead

The case of extortion was the fifth such case against Shafiqul and Arambagh TV. Mofijul claims that police harassment started when on 13 April, Arambagh TV put up a video that showed members of local clubs lined outside the Arambagh police station to collect cheques of 1 lakh rupees that had been issued by the state government to the clubs, as a part of a grant given every three years.

This distribution was happening in the middle of the lockdown, after sunset.

The headline of the video, in Bengali, read: "57 Clubs Under Arambagh Police Station Are Receiving Grants of 1 Lakh Rupees. Will They Stand By The People At This Hour?"

The channel also published a follow-up report saying that many of the clubs which received the grants weren't even in existence. Both stories went viral in the local circles.

An FIR was filed on 28 April that said that Arambagh TV intended to "malign the reputation" of the police station.

The Calcutta High Court, on 2 July, said that in the case of this specific FIR, no arrest can be made till a further hearing.

However, Islam's 29 June arrest was pertaining to another case, that of extortion, which his family claims is fabricated and an act of persecution for the April report as well as reports on misappropriation of funds after Cyclone Amphan in May that the channel ran.

The family further claims that the case was filed the midnight before the arrest by a person close to the Trinamool Congress. As the police and other goons broke into the house in the wee hours of the morning, the kids heard them say that they will shoot their parents, says Mofijul.