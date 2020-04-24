West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took to the streets of Kolkata for the third consecutive day to address people directly and ask them to stay indoors.Banerjee, who on Thursday, 23 April, visited the Moulali and Behala areas of the city, spoke to people over the microphone from inside a white SUV, saying that adhering to the lockdown is important to break the chain of COVID-19 transmission."Remember that social distancing does not mean you are getting disconnected from your near ones and friends. It is only about physical distancing which will help us win the battle against coronavirus and celebrate the Durga Puja which is still months away", said Banerjee.Durga Puja is the largest festival celebrated in the state of West Bengal.She also apologised for speaking from inside her car and not meeting people personally."Lockdown is a new term. None of us knew about it in the past. But this is the only way. We have to observe it though people are facing immense hardships which we are trying to mitigate," she added.She also asked people to not hide if they have any symptoms saying that 34 people in the state have already been cured of the virus.Lockdown is the only way to fight coronavirus which has left a large number of people affected in Maharsahtra, Delhi and other states", the CM said, stating that the situation is, however, under control in West Bengal.This comes at a time when the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal is coming under heavy criticism from the Centre and common folk alike for its low testing rates and alleged lack of data transparency.(With inputs from PTI) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)