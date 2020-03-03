‘Banglar Gorbo’: Why is Prashant Kishor’s I-PAC Rebranding Mamata?

Sources in the Trinamool also say that corruption isn’t as much an issue with the Bengal electorate as is violence. It is what got the Left ousted, and the state will not be tolerating the same from any other party.

That, many party workers and leaders feel, is where Trinamool lost ground to the BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

“The 2018 panchayat elections and the way the Trinamool handled it has irked many rural voters. For many in these areas, their vote is their inalienable right. The fact that many didn’t get to exercise that right during the panchayat polls because of the Trinamool made them vote for the BJP,” says political analyst Biswanath Chakraborty.

The Trinamool won almost 34 percent of the seats in the panchayat polls uncontested and was criticised heavily for using violence to achieve the same.

Chakraborty’s analysis does resonate on the ground, as this reporter heard many in the rural areas of Malda and Birbhum complaining of the same while covering the 2019 general elections in West Bengal.

The rebranding, therefore, is not so much for Mamata as it is for the Trinamool. It is seemingly more to shift focus away from the fact that Trinamool cadres, in many areas, are showing high-handedness. The message is, once again, that Mamata is on the ballot and no one else. Something that the electorate may have forgotten in 2019.