Anti-CAA Resolution Tabled in West Bengal Assembly

The ruling Trinamool Congress, under party supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, introduced the resolution, and commands more than two-thirds of the seats in the 294 member Assembly.

The notice for the resolution, given by Minister of Education and Parliamentary Affairs Partha Chatterjee, says that “while Prime Minister Modi says that the CAA will not take away citizenship, the Act itself does not say anything to that effect.”

The Trinamool Congress, under Banerjee, has vehemently protested the CAA with the CM even taking to the streets against the Act. West Bengal too has seen massive protests against the CAA, NRC and NPR, with Kolkata seeing huge demonstrations against Prime Minister Modi’s visit to the city on 11 and 12 January.

(This is a developing story. More details will be added as they emerge.)