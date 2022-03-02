West Bengal Municipal Polls: No Surprises as TMC Clean Sweeps Amidst Violence

But what followed was several bouts of infighting, no sense of organization within the state unit, a ‘ghar wapsi’ of several members to the TMC, and thereby a lacklustre campaign in the civic body polls. This had destroyed the confidence of the cadres and their campaigns, or their strategies barely had any momentum. This has been one of the primary reasons behind the BJP’s downfall in Bengal, where they have reached a point of not winning a single municipality.