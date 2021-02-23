Cricketer Manoj Tiwary Likely To Join TMC in 24 Feb Mamata Rally

Shukla had further announced that he would be quitting politics all together. However, sources in the Trinamool had said at the time that he fell victim to the party's internal factionalism in the district.

After meetings with Prashant Kishor's Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC), which is handling the TMC's campaign for the upcoming West Bengal assembly elections, Tiwary met Mamata Banerjee herself to seal the deal.

The party, however, many not field him from Shukla's Howrah (Uttar) constituency, but from an adjacent constituency in the same district.

Tiwary's joining will be latest in a slew of celebrity joining and defections in both the incumbent Trinamool Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), ahead of the Bengal polls scheduled for April-May.