Congress Formalises Alliance With Left for West Bengal Elections.

"Today the Congress High command has formally approved the electoral alliance with the #Left parties in the impending election of West Bengal", tweeted Chowdhury.

The central committee of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) had in October approved the West Bengal unit’s decision to have an electoral understanding with all secular parties, including the Congress, in the elections.

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections as well, the Left and the Congress were in an alliance, where the Left secured 32 and the Congress secured 44 seats, of the total 294 seats.

Bengal, along with Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry, will be going to polls around April-May in 2021.