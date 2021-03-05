WB Polls: TMC Unveils Candidates; Mamata to Contest From Nandigram

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Friday, 5 March, released its candidate list for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly polls. The party announced its candidates from 291 seats in the state. There are a total of 294 seats in the state Assembly.

Three seats in North Bengal – Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and Kurseong – have been left for the Gorkha Janamukti Morcha (GJM) to field candidates that they see fit.

The first phase of the elections is scheduled for 27 March.

West Bengal Chief Minister and party supremo Mamata Banerjee announced that she will be contesting from the high-profile Nandigram seat in the Purba Midnapore district. In the last Assembly election, Mamata had contested from the Bhowanipore constituency in Kolkata.

(This is a developing story.)