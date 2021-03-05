TMC Candidate List: Celebrities In Tough Seats, Power Wives & More

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) announced its candidate list for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly polls on 5 March. Chief Minister of West Bengal and party supremo, Mamata Banerjee, made the announcement from her residence in Kolkata's Kalighat. She also announced that she will be contesting from the high-profile Nandigram constituency in East Midnapore district.

As many as 100 new faces were given tickets in the list of 291 candidates announced by the party. The remaining three seats in the 294-member West Bengal assembly - Darjeeling, Kurseong and Kalimpong - have been left vacant by the TMC for the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) to field candidates of their choice.

Here are some key highlights of the candidate list.