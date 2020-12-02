West Bengal: Suvendu Adhikari Not to Join BJP... For Now At Least

"The party is now run by three people - Mamata, Abhishek and PK. Of these three, PK and Abhishek are one team," said a senior party leader who did not wish to be named.

Kishor's "clean-up" drive within the party meant that dissenters who were looking for more power and status, like Suvendu, were increasingly sidelined. Organisational power within the party also slipped away.