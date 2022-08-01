West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Announces Cabinet Reshuffle for Wednesday

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday, 1 August, announced that there will be a Cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday and there will be four to five new faces.

Further, Banerjee announced that the number of districts in the state will be increased to 30.

She said, "Earlier there were 23 districts in Bengal, now it has been increased to 30. The seven new districts include Sunderban, Ichhemati, Ranaghat, Bishnupur, Jangipur, Behrampur, and one more district will be named in Basirhat."

Speaking about the reshuffle, Banerjee said, "We don't have plan to dissolve the whole ministry and form a new one. Yes, there will be a reshuffle. We lost ministers Subrata Mukherjee, Sadhan Pande. Partha is in jail so all their work has to be done. Not possible for me to handle alone."