WB Bypolls: Three Reasons Why TMC May Sail Through in Two Murshidabad Seats

First, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo and sole star of the party herself is contesting. Secondly, this will also be a primer on the possible fate of the Opposition parties in West Bengal.

Both Congress and Left failed to open an account in the recently completed state Assembly election. BJP won 77 seats, but in the last four months, four of their MLAs joined the ruling TMC and two of them resigned after winning to save their membership in the parliament.

This brings down the saffron party's tally to 71 from 77 in the West Bengal Assembly. Many more BJP MLAs are expected to switch and are awaiting the TMC leadership’s approval.

BJP national vice-president, Mukul Roy returned to the TMC fold after spending 44 months in BJP. Former Union minister and sitting BJP MP from Asansol, Babul Supriyo joined TMC last week.

In this context, it is to be seen how the BJP performs in the upcoming three by-elections.

Murshidabad district used to be the bastion of Congress and the party had considerable hold over the region till the last Assembly election in 2016. However, since then the TMC started making inroads.

In the 2014 general election, Congress won two of three parliamentary seats in the district and one went to the Left. In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, TMC managed to win two of the three seats and Congress was reduced to one in the region.

In the 2016 Assembly election, TMC won four out of 22 seats in the district of Murshidabad. The Left managed to win four as well, and the Congress maintained their dominance by winning 14 seats.

Between 2016 to 2021, a lot of water has flown through Ganga as Congress was wrapped out of the region. Congress couldn’t win a single seat of 20 seats in Murshidabad district, which went to poll in April. What's even worse is, in 14 of the 20 seats, Congress was pushed to the third position, in nine of them the grand old party lost deposits.

Since 2019, TMC continued to make massive inroads and managed to win 18 of 20 seats from the district. At the same time, the Berhampore and Murshidabad seats went to BJP.