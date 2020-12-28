‘Your Strong Voice a Source of Strength’: Amartya Sen To CM Mamata

Nobel Laureate Amartya Sen has responded to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's letter saying that she was a "source of strength". The chief minister had written to Sen earlier, condemning those who were raising questions on the legality of Sen's ancestral home in Bengal's Shantiniketan.

This exchange comes after Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Shantiniketan's Visva-Bharati University and PM Modi's address at the same. The university was founded by Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore in 1921.