WB Police Registers Case Against BJP’s Tejasvi Over Siliguri Clash
West Bengal police on Wednesday, 9 December, registered a case against BJP Yuva Morcha National President Tejasvi Surya, Senior BJP leaders Kailash Vijayvargiya, Dilip Ghosh, and several other party leaders in connection with violence during the party's 'Uttarkanya Abhijan' march in Siliguri.
A suo moto case was registered at the New Jalpaiguri police station of Siliguri Metropolitan Police. The police alleged that those who have been charged, encouraged the violence, and directed the party workers to break law and order, reported ANI.
The police also claimed that the party workers were encouraged to clash with the police and damage government property.
BJP Clashes With WB Police
Clashes erupted between the BJP supporters and West Bengal police on 7 December, in at least four places in Siliguri, including Tinbatti intersection and Phoolbari Bazar, over a protest march towards Uttarkanya, a Mini-Secretariat building in north Bengal.
The protest march, as part of the 'Uttarkanya Abhijan', was organised by the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) against the alleged misrule of the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal and not fulfilling the promises made to the people of north Bengal.
Senior BJP worker Ulen Roy had died in the clashes between BJP members and West Bengal police. The BJP had called for a 12-hour bandh in north Bengal on Tuesday, over the party worker’s death.
BJP blamed the West Bengal police for the death of Roy.
However, the police denied the party’s claims and said that the postmortem report of Bengal BJP worker Roy indicates that he died “due to the effects of shotgun injuries”.
“Police do not use shotguns. It’s obvious that during yesterday’s protest in Siliguri, armed persons were brought and they fired from firearms,” ANI quoted West Bengal police as saying.
(With inputs from ANI)
