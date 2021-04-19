War-like COVID State: Sena’s Raut Calls For Spl Parliament Session
Raut highlighted that the state had “no beds, no oxygen and no vaccine”.
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Monday, 19 April, called for a two-day special session of Parliament over the "war-like" COVID-19 situation in the country.
In a tweet, Raut highlighted that the state had "no beds, no oxygen and no vaccination", and the situation was "totally chaotic". Dubbing the COVID case surge as unprecedented and war-like, Raut called for a two-day session to address the situation.
The Shiv Sena leader told ANI that the situation was grim in other states as well.
“I’ve been speaking to political leaders around the country. I’ve demanded a special session of Parliament because they feel situation is grim in their states too. So, if the government convenes a special session, there can be an open discussion on the matter.”Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena MP
Maharashtra has been among the worst-affected states by COVID. On Sunday, the state reported 68,631 new cases and 503 deaths in 24 hours.
India reported 2,61,500 fresh COVID cases in the last 24 hours – the highest single-day spike ever – pushing the country’s overall COVID tally to 1,47,88,109, according to the Health Ministry data released on Sunday.
