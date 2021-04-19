War-like COVID State: Sena’s Raut Calls For Spl Parliament Session

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Monday, 19 April, called for a two-day special session of Parliament over the "war-like" COVID-19 situation in the country.

In a tweet, Raut highlighted that the state had "no beds, no oxygen and no vaccination", and the situation was "totally chaotic". Dubbing the COVID case surge as unprecedented and war-like, Raut called for a two-day session to address the situation.