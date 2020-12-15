Wait for Info: Rajinikanth Outfit Amid Buzz on Party Name, Symbol
Reports have emerged that Rajinikanth’s yet-to-be-launched party was allotted the autorickshaw symbol by EC.
Speculation was rife early on Tuesday, 15 December, that superstar Rajinikanth would launch his political career with a party named 'Makkal Sevai Katchi'. Reports on the yet-to-be-launched party being allotted the autorickshaw symbol by the Election Commission emerged after the application had the actor's name.
However, Rajini Makkal Mandram (RMM) has now stated that supporters and fans should wait for information from the top leadership regarding the symbol and the party.
In its latest press release, RMM said, "Name of a political party and a symbol registered with the Election Commission is being attributed to Rajinikanth and RMM by media organisations. RMM urges fans and supporters to wait for authentic information from the top leadership."
According to reports, the applicant who registered the party is a senior functionary of RMM in Thoothukudi district. The registration process was reportedly done in the name of another functionary based on the top leadership's instructions.
The same applicant had earlier registered a party named ‘Anaithindhiya Makkal Shakthi Kazhagam’. The applicant had asked for the two-finger 'Baba' symbol initially but was reportedly not given this option as it was close to the Congress' hand symbol.
The autorickshaw symbol, meanwhile, is a nod to the actor’s performance as an autorickshaw driver in the film Baasha.
Rajinikanth had announced earlier this month that he would be entering the political fray and that his party will contest in the upcoming Assembly Elections. He is set to announce the name of the party and symbol in January. He currently has former BJP Intellectual Cell Chief Arjuna Moorthy and Gandhi Makkal Iyakkam leader Tamilaruvi Manian as chief coordinator and overseer of party affairs, respectively.
While Rajinikanth is in Hyderabad currently shooting for his upcoming film Annathe, he has tasked leaders with strengthening the district committees and booths of the party. Efforts are underway to ensure grassroots-level support ahead of the party’s launch.
(This story was first published in The News Minute and has been republished with permission.)
