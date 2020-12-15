Wait for Info: Rajinikanth Outfit Amid Buzz on Party Name, Symbol

Speculation was rife early on Tuesday, 15 December, that superstar Rajinikanth would launch his political career with a party named 'Makkal Sevai Katchi'. Reports on the yet-to-be-launched party being allotted the autorickshaw symbol by the Election Commission emerged after the application had the actor's name.

However, Rajini Makkal Mandram (RMM) has now stated that supporters and fans should wait for information from the top leadership regarding the symbol and the party.

In its latest press release, RMM said, "Name of a political party and a symbol registered with the Election Commission is being attributed to Rajinikanth and RMM by media organisations. RMM urges fans and supporters to wait for authentic information from the top leadership."

According to reports, the applicant who registered the party is a senior functionary of RMM in Thoothukudi district. The registration process was reportedly done in the name of another functionary based on the top leadership's instructions.