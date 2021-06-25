Why Haryana Wants Australia to Free Hate Crime Accused Vishal Jood

The claim that Vishal Jood is being targetted for "saving the national flag from Khalistanis" is misleading if not completely false.

In a statement the New South Wales police said that he was charged with “three counts of 'affray', three counts of 'armed with weapon with intent to commit indictable offence', two counts of 'destroy or damage property' and 'assault occasioning actual bodily harm in company of others'".

According to a report in Seven News, a prominent News channel in Australia, Jood has been arrested in connection with a series of violent gang attacks in Sydney. The channels quotes the police as alleging that "Sikhs identified by their turbans were targeted due to tensions in India".

"Vishal Jood was behind this rampage and a series of other hate crimes in Harris Park," the channel said, showing CCTV footage of a group of men attacking the windshield of a car using a baseball bat.

The channel mentions three hate crimes that took place:

16 September 2020: A man walking on Brisbane street was hit on the head several times with a baseball bat and then kicked when on the ground by a group of about five men.

14 February 2021 a range rover driver was attacked at Marion Street by a group of men wielding sticks and other weapons.

28 February a group of people travelling in a Chrysler were attacked at Kendall Street by up to 10 men.

The channel further claimed that irrespective of what happens on these charges, Jood faces deportation as his visa has expired, though a few reports in Indian media said that he has a valid student visa.