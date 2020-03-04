It Was Planned Violence by Outsiders: Delhi Minorities Panel Head
After visiting the violence-hit areas of the capital, Delhi Commission for Minorities chairman, Zafarul Islam Khan has alleged that nearly 1,500 to 2,000 outsiders were brought to north-east Delhi and lodged there for nearly 24 hours under a planned conspiracy to unleash violence.
Speaking to The Wire, Khan claimed that most of these people stayed in schools before attacking the neighbourhoods.
Khan’s minorities panel team visited the areas impacted by violence on 2 March, in a field tour conducted in coordination with the Delhi Police.
‘Police Will Have to Answer for Its Inaction’
Emphasising that police presence was minimal during the first two days, 24 and 25 February, when most of the violence took place, Khan said, “It was only after two days that the police became active. The violence lessened on February 26 and ended the following day. The police will have to answer for its acts – there are no two ways about this.”
Khan said that a lot of people have fled the violence-hit areas, “Most of them have run away from the colonies which witnessed massive violence. They now need actual relief and compensation to rebuild their homes and lives. The compensation which the government has announced is not sufficient. We have demanded that this amount be enhanced so that the affected people may be able to start their lives again.”
