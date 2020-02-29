Violence at Anti-CAA Meet in Meghalaya Leaves 1 Dead, Many Injured

NDTV reported that according to sources, the incident took place after a meeting against CAA and in favour of the demand for Inner Line Permit (ILP) in Meghalaya organised by KSU and other pro-ILP civil society groups.

According to KSU leaders, the member who has died has been identified as Lurshai Hynniewta of Sohra.

The Inner Line Permit (ILP) is a special pass that Indians have to carry along when they visit protected areas. The Meghalaya Aassembly had passed a resolution in favour of implementation of the ILP, but the Home Ministry is yet to issue a notification.

The KSU and other tribal groups have been advocating for the ILP to be implemented.