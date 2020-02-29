Violence at Anti-CAA Meet in Meghalaya Leaves 1 Dead, Many Injured
On Friday, 28 February, clashes broke out in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills, 90 km from the state’s capital Shillong, between members of the Khasi Students' Union (KSU) and non-tribals. According to an NDTV report, the clashes resulted in the death of one member of the KSU and left several injured. Vehicles were also vandalised by a mob.
NDTV reported that according to sources, the incident took place after a meeting against CAA and in favour of the demand for Inner Line Permit (ILP) in Meghalaya organised by KSU and other pro-ILP civil society groups.
According to KSU leaders, the member who has died has been identified as Lurshai Hynniewta of Sohra.
The Inner Line Permit (ILP) is a special pass that Indians have to carry along when they visit protected areas. The Meghalaya Aassembly had passed a resolution in favour of implementation of the ILP, but the Home Ministry is yet to issue a notification.
The KSU and other tribal groups have been advocating for the ILP to be implemented.
