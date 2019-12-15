Thrash Rahul in Public: Savarkar’s Grandson Tells CM Thackeray
V D Savarkar's grandson Ranjit Savarkar on Sunday, 15 December, appealed to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to "thrash" Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in public for "insulting" the late Hindutva icon by his remarks.
Addressing the "Bharat Bachao Rally", Rahul Gandhi rejected the BJP's demand for apology for his "rape in India" barb, and added that his name was Rahul Gandhi, not "Rahul Savarkar", and he will never apologise for speaking the truth.
On Sunday evening, Ranjit Savarkar reminded Thackeray, who heads the Shiv Sena, of his past remarks that those who insult V D Savarkar should be thrashed at a public square.
The Sena heads the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government comprising the Congress and the NCP.
A political firestorm has erupted over Rahul Gandhi's remarks on the Hindutva icon.
