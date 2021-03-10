Uttarakhand Row: 5 Probable Reasons Behind CM Rawat’s Resignation

Since its formation on 9 November 2000, Uttarakhand has seen a total of nine chief ministers in a period of 20 years. Starting from Nityanand Swami, who became CM with the state’s creation but couldn’t even complete a year. After BJP leaders revolted, he resigned. Bhagat Singh Koshyari became the CM in October 2001. When the 2002 Legislative Assembly elections took place in Uttarakhand, the BJP lost power to the Congress and ND Tiwari became the CM. He is the only CM to have completed five years in office.

When the BJP again won in 2007, they changed the chief minister twice over the course of five years. First, it was BC Khanduri, who was the CM till 2009. Once removed, the reigns of the state went to Ramesh Pokhriyal who stayed the chief minister for close to three years, until multiple charges of corruption were laid against him. In order to restore the BJP’s honest image, BC Khanduri was once again called upon to take control as CM. However, this did not help the BJP in the 2012 elections, where they once again, lost power to the Congress.