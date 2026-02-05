'Found Envelope At My Door': BLOs Detail Attempts to Delete Muslim Votes in UP

The forms for 10 such names from Nagepur village were allegedly submitted under the name of one Babulal, with no further details about the applicant in the forms.

Alok Kumar, BLO of the Nagepur booth who received the applications told The Quint: "Anybody can submit objections as per the available means, but we as BLOs reach out to the individuals before deleting names. Just because somebody has raised objections, it does not mean that their names will immediately be deleted. There is a process in place before doing that which we have to follow."

The Quint also spoke to BLO (another) Chandrakala Devi from Khadehra, who said the forms were received and the complaints of the villagers were duly noted.

"I had received 16 such such applications for my booth. Upon confirming the identity of the applicants and the people whose names have been mentioned for deletion, it was found that these people are available. They have raised the issues with the concerned authorities and at the Panchayat level, and their names will remain in the voter lists," she said.