The Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court on Tuesday, 16 June, granted bail to Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu.The Congress leader was arrested from Agra on 20 May on charges of fraud and forgery in the list of 1,000 buses submitted to the Yogi Adityanath government for ferrying migrant labourers.The state government had claimed that the list of buses submitted by the Congress carried registration numbers of two-wheelers, autos and ambulances.Ex-IAS Officer Booked in UP Over Tweet on COVID-19 TestingThe Congress leader's bail plea was earlier rejected by the session's court.The Congress had launched a 'Sewa Satyagrah' across the state to demand the release of its state president.Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's personal secretary Sandeep Singh is a co-accused in the same case and he has applied for anticipatory bail.Congress media coordinator Lalan Kumar said that Lallu was likely to be released from jail on Tuesday evening.Buses for UP Migrants: FIR Against Priyanka's Secy, UP Cong Chief