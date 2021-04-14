UP CM Adityanath Tests Positive For COVID-19, Is In Self-Isolation

Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also took to Twitter on Wednesday to announce that he had tested positive for COVID-19, adding that he was in isolation and being treated at home.

He also asked people who had come in contact with him to get tested and remain in isolation for a few days. Yadav had recently visited Uttarakhand’s Haridwar where he met a number of saints and seers. Some of the saints, including Mahant Narendra Giri, later tested positive for COVID-19, reported IANS.

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot also announced on Wednesday that he had tests positive for COVID-19, adding that he is in home isolation.

(With inputs from IANS.)