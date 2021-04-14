UP CM Adityanath Tests Positive For COVID-19, Is In Self-Isolation
He said on Tuesday that he has isolated himself as a precaution after some officials of his office tested positive.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday, 14 April, said that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in self-isolation.
CM Adityanath took to Twitter to write that on getting the initial symptoms, he had gotten tested for COVID.
He said that he had gone into self isolation and is following the advice of physicians, adding that he is now carrying out all tasks virtually.
In another tweet, he asked those who had come in contact with him to get tested and take precautions.
Adityanath on Tuesday had said that he has isolated himself as a precautionary measure after some officials of his office tested positive.
Akhilesh Yadav, Kailash Gahlot Also Test Positive
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also took to Twitter on Wednesday to announce that he had tested positive for COVID-19, adding that he was in isolation and being treated at home.
He also asked people who had come in contact with him to get tested and remain in isolation for a few days. Yadav had recently visited Uttarakhand’s Haridwar where he met a number of saints and seers. Some of the saints, including Mahant Narendra Giri, later tested positive for COVID-19, reported IANS.
Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot also announced on Wednesday that he had tests positive for COVID-19, adding that he is in home isolation.
(With inputs from IANS.)
