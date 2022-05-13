AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan Granted Bail by Delhi Court a Day After Arrest

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan, who was arrested on Thursday, 12 May, for protesting against a demolition drive in south Delhi, was granted bail by the city's Saket court on Friday.

Khan and five others had been arrested for "rioting and obstructing public servants in discharge of duty," as per the police, from Delhi's Madanpur Khadar area.

He was later sent to judicial custody in Tihar Jail.