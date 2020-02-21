Unknown Group Organising Ahmedabad ‘Namaste Trump’ Event: Report
MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar on Thursday, 20 February, announced that the Donald Trump Nagarik Abhivadan Samiti (Citizen Felicitation Committee for Donald Trump) is the organiser of the ‘Namaste Trump’ mega event to be held on 24 February in Ahmedabad.
Speaking at the weekly media briefing by the MEA spokesperson, Kumar referred to the committee as the ones who are responsible for organising the event, while answering a question about the politicians being invited for the event.
However, according to a report by The Hindu, it appears that there is no information about the people behind the committee which is organising the high-profile public event at the Motera Cricket stadium.
The report by The Hindu further says that that the name was announced publicly only when Kumar referred to the committee and that even in Gujarat, officials and other agencies involved in the preparations for the event seem to be unaware about any such body.
An official from Ahmedabad told The Hindu that he had only learnt of the existence of the committee today.
Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala took to Twitter to raise questions about the committee and the event.
(With inputs from The Hindu.)
