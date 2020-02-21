Unknown Group Organising Ahmedabad ‘Namaste Trump’ Event: Report

MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar on Thursday, 20 February, announced that the Donald Trump Nagarik Abhivadan Samiti (Citizen Felicitation Committee for Donald Trump) is the organiser of the ‘Namaste Trump’ mega event to be held on 24 February in Ahmedabad.

Speaking at the weekly media briefing by the MEA spokesperson, Kumar referred to the committee as the ones who are responsible for organising the event, while answering a question about the politicians being invited for the event.