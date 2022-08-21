Amit Shah To Meet Jr NTR for Dinner During 'Mission South' Telangana Outing

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to meet Telugu actor Junior NTR on Sunday, 21 August.

Shah is in Telangana to address a public rally in Munugode located in Telangana’s Nalgonda district, which is to witness a bypoll following the resignation of sitting Congress legislator K Rajagopal Reddy.

Gujjula Premender Reddy, BJP Telangana general secretary confirmed that Junior NTR will be meeting with Amit Shah on Sunday evening.