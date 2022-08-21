Amit Shah To Meet Jr NTR for Dinner During 'Mission South' Telangana Outing
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to meet Telugu actor Junior NTR on Sunday, 21 August.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to meet Telugu actor Junior NTR on Sunday, 21 August.
Shah is in Telangana to address a public rally in Munugode located in Telangana’s Nalgonda district, which is to witness a bypoll following the resignation of sitting Congress legislator K Rajagopal Reddy.
Gujjula Premender Reddy, BJP Telangana general secretary confirmed that Junior NTR will be meeting with Amit Shah on Sunday evening.
"On the invitation of the Union Home and Cooperation Minister Shri Amit Shah, popular film actor Shri Nandamuri Tarakara Rao (Jr. NTR) will have a courtesy meeting with them. This meeting will be held at Shamshabad Novatel Hotel," the BJP said in a statement.
'Meeting With Jr NTR Part of Shah's Outreach Efforts'
Speaking to TNM, BJP spokesperson NV Subhash said, "Amit Shah's meeting with Jr NTR is part of his outreach efforts. Besides the Munugode public meeting, there are several other important meetings planned during this visit. The scheduled meeting with Jr NTR is one among them. He will meet him at Novotel Shamshabad tonight for dinner."
"There are a lot of Andhraites settled in Telangana and this includes a lot of Kamma voters. Amit Shah meeting junior NTR will send across a loud message to all those settled in Telangana. The meeting is part of an outreach effort," added Subhash.
The BJP has also said that Rajagopal Reddy would be joining the BJP in the presence of Amit Shah at the meeting called ‘Munugodu Samara Bheri'. "The BJP has taken a "sankalp'' (resolution) that it would stand by the betrayed people of Telangana who have been seething against the TRS government and its eight years of misrule. The BJP has taken the sankalp to expose the family and its misrule," Tarun Chugh, BJP national general secretary who is the incharge of Telangana, had said in a press release.
(Published in arrangement with The News Minute.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and politics
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.