UN Faces Crisis of Confidence; Must Fix Outdated Structures: Modi

In an under-4 minute video message, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi showed United Nations the mirror and urged it to take a long, hard look at its "crisis of confidence" while ratcheting up the call for a new template of multilateralism that "reflects today's realities" on Day One of the United Nations high level week being live streamed to the world from the UN headquarters in New York City.

Modi's remarks came at a "high-level meeting" to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the United Nations General Assembly.