Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar held a meeting at the former's residence, Matoshree, late on Monday, 25 May, amid speculation about tensions in the state government and questions being raised about its stability.Hours later, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut sought to refute the speculation, saying on Twitter, "Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray met at Matoshree last evening. They spoke for one-and-a-half hours. If anybody is spreading misinformation about the stability of the government, it's nothing but their stomach ache. The government is strong. No worries."In another tweet, Raut said, "A vaccine to coronavirus and a dose to make the Thackeray government fall, both are yet to be discovered. Studies are underway. The Opposition should quarantine itself. Any efforts to destabilise the Maharashtra government will only boomerang.""If prominent leaders like Pawar ji and Uddhav ji sit and hold talks when the state and the country are going through difficult times, then no one should be troubled. I've not heard any talk of it (President's rule) from Amit Shah ji or Gadkari ji, so how do I believe anything?Sanjay Raut, as quoted by ANIAccording to NDTV, there has been speculation about tensions in the government being over the coronavirus outbreak and lockdown plan, with Pawar calling for opening up of Maharashtra gradually.Pawar Met Governor EarlierSignificantly, the meeting between Thackeray and Pawar took place after the NCP chief met state Governor BS Koshyari early on Monday, with the NCP claiming the meeting took place on the invitation of the governor and no political issues came up for discussion, reported news agency PTI. Pawar was reportedly one of the key leaders from Maharashtra who had openly complained about Koshyari's "intervention" in the functioning of the state administration.Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Narayan Rane also met the state governor on Monday and demanded the imposition of President's rule raising the state government's "failure" in dealing with the coronavirus outbreak, saying the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress coalition has messed up the administrative affairs at a time of unprecedented crisis, the news agency further reported.Maharashtra has recorded the highest number of coronavirus cases in the country so far at 52,667, while 1,695 people in the state have died.(With inputs from PTI and NDTV.)