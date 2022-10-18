Andheri East Bypoll: 3 Factors That Made BJP Avoid a Battle With Uddhav's Sena

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), hardly known to back out of a contest no matter the stakes, has paid a small price in Maharashtra for the 'bigger picture.'

Three months after the split in the Shiv Sena, the Uddhav Thackeray faction was to face its first big electoral challenge with the Andheri East bypolls in Mumbai, necessitated by the death of MLA Ramesh Latke in May this year. To ride on the sympathy wave, the Uddhav faction had made its intentions clear to field his wife Rutuja Latke in the bypolls, who faced a significant political struggle in the run up to filing her nomination.

Meanwhile, after quite some deliberation, the BJP did field Murji Patel against Latke, with both having filed their nominations on 14 October.