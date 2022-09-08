Uddhav, Rahul, Pawar Must Apologise: BJP on Yakub Memon's Grave 'Beautification'

A controversy has erupted over the "beautification" of the burial place of 1993 Mumbai blasts convict Yakub Memon in Mumbai, with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleging that attempts were made to turn it into a shrine of sorts during the tenure of the previous Uddhav Thackeray-led government.

Mumbai Police on Thursday, 8 September, removed the LED lights put around the grave of the terror convict, who was hanged at Nagpur jail in 2015 and buried at the Bada Qabrastan in south Mumbai.