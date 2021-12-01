Factions of BJP Get Into Fist Fight During Meeting for Karnataka Council Polls

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) meeting in Karnataka's Asrikere witnessed fist fights after a heated exchange between two rival factions within the party turned violent on Tuesday, 30 November.

The meeting was being conducted by state Excise Minister K Gopalaiah in Hassan district's Arsikere to discuss poll strategies for the upcoming council elections in December.

A section of workers raised slogans when NR Santosh, former aide of BS Yediyurappa, was delivering a speech. The workers also questioned his contribution to Arsikere.