‘Trying to Break My Resolve’: J&K DDC Winners Allege Horse Trading

Abdul Hamid Sheikh Gojar curses the day when he decided to contest the DDC elections that concluded recently in Jammu and Kashmir. Since the election results were declared on 22 December, he has been detained at a government lodge in Shopian.

“I feel like a prisoner,” he told The Quint over phone. “The only difference is that I don’t know my crime.”

Hamid is one of the 14 candidates, including five women, who were elected to the Shopian District Development Council. Each of the 20 districts in J&K will send 14 members to their respective DDCs, the last leg in the process of setting up Panchayat Raj Institutions.