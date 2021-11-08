‘Truth Can’t Be Silenced by UAPA’: Rahul Gandhi Slams BJP Over Tripura Case

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday, 8 November, took to Twitter to condemn the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) invoked by the Tripura Police against 102 people, including journalists, for reporting and writing on the recent communal violence in the state.

The Tripura Police has also booked four Supreme Court lawyers, who had expressed discontent over incidents of violence and vandalism against Muslim-owned houses and shops, under the UAPA.

Gandhi on Monday wrote that 'Tripura is burning' is a call for corrective action and criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying that their "favourite cover-up tactic is shooting the messenger".

"Truth can't be silenced by UAPA," he added.