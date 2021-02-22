TRS Fields Daughter of Ex-PM Narasimha Rao for T’gana MLC Polls

The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) on Sunday, 21 February, announced Surabhi Vani Devi, daughter of former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao, as its candidate for the upcoming polls to the Telangana Legislative Council from the Graduates' constituency. TRS President and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao decided Vani Devi's candidature, party sources said.

Devi, an artist and academic, will file her nomination papers on Monday for the Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad Graduates' constituency.

Born in Vangara in Karimnagar district, Vani Devi is the founder of Sri Venkateshwara Group of Institutions. After her graduation from JNTU in 1986, she became a teacher. An artist herself, Vani Devi believes that art is inherent in each person, and she strives through her institutions that good quality art education is made available for all those who seek it.

As the chairperson of the Surabhi Educational Society, she has been felicitated for her work many times.