TMC's New Recruits Are of 4 Types, Each Closely Tied to Mamata's Mission 2024

3. Local Notables Outside TMC's Core Area: These include leaders like Kiran Kandolkar in Goa or Lalitesh Pati Tripathi in Uttar Pradesh who may not be prominent nationally but could have some support in their respective areas. At one point, senior Punjab Congress leader Jagmeet Brar had also joined the TMC for a brief while before he shifted to the Shiromani Akali Dal.

Of course, it is not clear whether these leaders would retain their electoral support if they contest on the TMC tickets. But at least their entry could give the TMC some electoral presence in a few areas.

Unlike the previous two categories, this is for areas where the TMC has no organic influence. Under this arrangement, the party would provide resources but electoral success would mostly be dependent on these individual notables.

Such figures may also become important in another context, for the TMC to get some token representation as part of a larger anti-BJP alliance. For instance, hypothetically, if Lalitesh Pati Tripathi were to contest from Mirzapur Lok Sabha seat in 2024 on a TMC ticket in a Samajwadi Party (SP)-led alliance in the state or Kirti Azad in a Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)-led alliance in Bihar. This is purely hypothetical, just to indicate what's possible.

4. Prominent Personalities: These individuals are largely not being taken for any electoral value. They are being taken as they help build TMC's brand as a national party with a national recall value and a national vision.

This would include a range of people, from former finance minister Yashwant Sinha to actor Nafisa Ali, former diplomat turned Janata Dal (United) (JD-U) leader Pavan Varma, Right to Information (RTI) activist Saket Gokhale, and tennis star Leander Paes. It is a way of creating an ecosystem of influencers the way Congress or BJP has influencers pushing their narrative outside of electoral politics.