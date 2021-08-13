PM, Your Time Starts Now: TMC MP Derek O'Brien Amid Monsoon Session Row

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Derek O'Brien on Friday, 13 August posted a video on his Twitter account questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his absence in the Rajya Sabha during the passing of the OBC Bill.

In his tweet with the video, O'Brien said, "Here’s our 2nd video in 24 hrs. I asked 8 Qs to Ministers about #Parliament. Zero answers. Mr PM, here's a straight Q for you. Why were U missing from Parliament? The two former PMs were there & voted on Constitution Amendment 127 #OBCBill, where were you?"

Earlier on Thursday, the TMC leader had posted a video reacting to the press conference held by eight Union Ministers, as he referred to the briefing as "full of faff" and refuted Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi's claim that the Monsoon Session had ended prematurely due to the disruptive behaviour of the Opposition.