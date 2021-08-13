PM, Your Time Starts Now: TMC MP Derek O'Brien Amid Monsoon Session Row
The TMC leader questioned PM Narendra Modi over his absence in the Rajya Sabha during the passing of OBC Bill.
Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Derek O'Brien on Friday, 13 August posted a video on his Twitter account questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his absence in the Rajya Sabha during the passing of the OBC Bill.
In his tweet with the video, O'Brien said, "Here’s our 2nd video in 24 hrs. I asked 8 Qs to Ministers about #Parliament. Zero answers. Mr PM, here's a straight Q for you. Why were U missing from Parliament? The two former PMs were there & voted on Constitution Amendment 127 #OBCBill, where were you?"
Earlier on Thursday, the TMC leader had posted a video reacting to the press conference held by eight Union Ministers, as he referred to the briefing as "full of faff" and refuted Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi's claim that the Monsoon Session had ended prematurely due to the disruptive behaviour of the Opposition.
The TMC MP, in the video posted on Friday said, “Today is Friday, the 13th, we are putting out a new video because it’s been 24 hours... since I asked eight direct questions on Parliament to the ministers. They haven’t answered any of the eight questions."
He further said that he was not surprised as the ministers do not have answers for the questions.
Posing his question to the PM, O'Brien also gave "picture clues to make it easier".
"Mr prime minister, your ministers couldn’t answer any of the eight questions asked, so, here is a straight question to you. Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh... and former Prime Minister Deve Gowda... (were) present in Parliament and voting. There were six rounds of voting on the Constitutional Amendment bill... the OBC bill. Very, very crucial Bill. Mr Prime Minister, why were you missing from Parliament?"Derek O'Brien | Leader, TMC
"Mr Prime Minister, why are you ignoring the Parliament? Where were you Mr Prime Minister? You were mocking Parliament… You are accountable to the Parliament. It’s your duty to answer us now. Eight ministers couldn’t. Prime Minister, your time starts now (sic).” the TMC MP further added.
O'Brien's video comes amid a fierce row between the government and Opposition leaders over the Monsoon Session of the Parliament, which ended two days ahead of schedule on Wednesday.
While the Centre accused the Opposition of disrupting the session and misbehaving, the latter shot back saying the government refused to let them speak and skirted discussions on issues such as the Pegasus row and the farm laws.
